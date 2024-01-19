WWE Smackdown Results (1/19/2024)

Featured below are complete WWE Friday Night SmackDown results from Friday, January 19, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone and our live coverage partner (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on FOX.

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN RESULTS (1/19/2024)

Bloodline Cold Open

We get a cold open live backstage with Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso arriving and then Roman Reigns showing up. Reigns asks if Paul Heyman made things right and fixed them like he said the last time he saw him.

Heyman says no. Reigns says that's why he's here and walks off. Solo tells Uso, "I'll fix things. I'll fix everything" with a very serious look on his face.

Fatal-4-Way Contract Signing

Nick Aldis is in the ring. The SmackDown General Manager welcomes us to the official contract signing for the Fatal-4-Way match for the WWE Universal Championship at WWE Royal Rumble 2024 between Roman Reigns, LA Knight, AJ Styles and Randy Orton.

First he introduces AJ Styles. "The Phenomenal One" comes out and makes his way to the ring, which has the desk and chairs and carpet like most contract signing settings. He quickly signs the contract. Aldis then introduces LA Knight.

"The Mega Star" comes out to a huge pop and settles in the ring as well, where he too inks the papers. "The Apex Predator" is introduced next and out comes Randy Orton. He eventually makes his way to the ring and signs as well, but takes his time.

Finally, Roman Reigns is introduced. The familiar sounds of his bad-ass entrance theme plays and out comes "The Wise Man" Paul Heyman by himself. The fans boo as he stops at the top of the stage.

He talks about how he and Reigns just arrived and haven't had time to submit the contract to their lawyers. Because of this, Reigns will not be signing this contract this evening. Aldis says that's fine. He'll simply make it a triple-threat match for the vacant WWE Universal Championship.

Heyman comes to the ring and puts his hand on Aldis' arm. He nervously tells him he respects him. He says he admires him, but slips in how he does a mediocre job like everyone else in the back. He says he looks good doing it though, even in his rip-off Paul Heyman suits.

He says there's no way he can convince the board of directors of this. He also mentions how he can't convince this to Roman Reigns, who calls the shots, and says he should be defending his title in a one-on-one match. LA Knight finally speaks up and tells Heyman to shut the hell up.

Knight says it should be a one-on-one match because he nearly beat Reigns and says he only didn't because of his cross-eyed cousins. He says this should be his rematch but a couple of Johnny-come-lately's show up like AJ and Randy. AJ speaks up and he and Knight exchange words.

Styles and Knight end up getting physical, with the two brawling outside of the ring. Aldis tries to break them up himself but can't. He calls out security to do so and they do, but only temporarily.

Heyman is shown in the ring with a giant smile on his face until Orton grabs him by his tie and says he sees what he's trying to do and it's not going to work. He says it's not going to work because he's gonna drop Solo and beat him in the middle of this ring. He says after that, he's gonna re-introduce Roman Reigns to the three most dangerous letters in all of sports entertainment -- R-K-O.

Santos Escobar, Angel & Humberto vs. Carlito & LWO

The commentators run down the lineup for tonight and then we see a live shot of WWE U.S. Champion Logan Paul arriving to the building. Back in the arena, Carlito's theme hits and out he comes with LWO members Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde, as well as Zelina Vega.

They settle in the ring for our opening contest. As they do, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break. When we return, we are informed Seth "Freakin'" Rollins will be kicking off next week's WWE Monday Night Raw with an update on the injury he suffered this week against Jinder Mahal.

Back live, we see Santos Escobar, Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo make their way to the ring. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our first match of the evening on this week's WWE on FOX blue brand program.

Early on, the heels are doing well, however the LWO duo take over after hitting a big high spot to the floor as we head into a mid-match break. When we return, the heels take over until Carlito finally gets the hot tag and shifts the momentum back into the LWO team's favor. Moments later, Santos helps his team steal the win.

Winners: Santos Escobar, Angel & Humberto

Pretty Deadly vs. Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne

Backstage Kayla Braxton is with Pretty Deadly. The duo of Elton Prince and Kit Wilson come in and talk about how they're more prepared to beat Tyler Bate and Butch tonight than in the past because they don't have to worry about any new team's coming in to screw things up this time.

After they wrap up the quick backstage interview, their theme hits inside the arena and out they come to the ring for our second match of the evening. As they settle into the ring, we head into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When we return, Tyler Bate makes his way out. "The Big Strong Boi" stops and introduces his partner, who is introduced as Pete Dunne. Formerly known as Butch, the name change back to Pete Dunne was confirmed by the ring announcer and commentators many times throughout the match.

Early on, Bate works the match for his team, however after Pretty Deadly use some double team tactics to take over, we head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, "The Bruiserweight" finally gets the hot tag.

Dunne hits a bunch of high spots and helps take back over for his team. He ultimately finishes this one off with The Bitter End for the pin fall victory.

Winners: Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne

The KO Show With Logan Paul

Our Progressive replay of the week is shown with a bunch of highlights from recent weeks that shows all of the build-up between Kevin Owens and U.S. Champion Logan Paul. After it wraps up, the theme for Kevin Owens hits and out comes "The Prize Fighter" for our next segment.

As the winner of the U.S. Title Contender Tournament heads to the ring, we head to another commercial break. When we return, we see Pretty Deadly complaining backstage about Butch returning as Pete Dunne and how that was unfair.

Back in the ring, Owens introduces his guest for The KO Show, Logan Paul. With that said, the theme for the reigning United States Champion hits and out he comes to the ring to a ton of boos from the Atlanta crowd.

Logan Paul mocks Owens' show for being rinky-dink and then says Owens is responsible for him ending up in WWE. Owens asks him to explain. He says he brought a clip to explain. The clip airs and shows Owens hitting Logan with a Stone Cold Stunner in his first WrestleMania three years ago.

Owens gives Paul credit for sticking around and getting pretty good at this. Paul strokes his U.S. title and laughs and says he's right. Owens says as good as he is, he isn't as good as Rey Mysterio or others like himself.

Paul says he's glad, because he's 1 of 1. He's his sons favorite star and his girls secret crush. They talk more back-and-forth and then Owens takes his cast off to prove he doesn't need it. Paul ends up attacking him and slamming his unprotected broken hand into the post. He smashes it on the steps as well.

Roman Reigns Scolds The Bloodline

We head into The Bloodline locker room, where an unhappy Roman Reigns talks about his fatal-4-way situation and how Randy Orton abused "The Wise Man" earlier in the night.

Solo ends up speaking up and taking the blame for last week and says he's gonna fix it tonight. He walks off and Jimmy Uso follows behind him. We head to another break on that note.

Undisputed WWE Women's Tag-Team Championships

Kayden Carter & Katana Chance (C) vs. Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn

When we return from the break, the reigning and defending undisputed WWE women's tag-team champions Kayden Carter and Katana Chance make their way out to the ring. As they settle in the ring, Bayley and Damage CTRL are introduced. Bayley is on special commentary while the rest of the group stands next to her.

The theme for the former undisputed NXT women's tag-team champions hits and out comes Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn. They settle into the ring and their music dies down. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this title tilt.

Fyre and Dawn immediately charge across the ring and sneak-attack Carter and Chance as soon as the bell sounds. Carter is covered but kicks out at the count of two. We see some more back-and-forth action and then we see The Keg Stand for the champs to retain.

After the match, The Kabuki Warriors from Damage CTRL come to the ring with the champs title belts in their hands. They seem to challenge them for them and the champs seem to accept. After this, we head to another commercial break.

Winners and STILL Undisputed WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance

The Final Testament To Face-Off-With The Pride

We shoot backstage and see AJ Styles talking with The O.C. members Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and Michin. They tell him they've got his back tonight. He walks off.

After this, we shoot to a video package where the newly formed faction known as The Final Testament appear. Karrion Kross responds to comments from earlier in the night from Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits. They end up challenging them to a face-to-face meeting next week.

Carmelo Hayes & Austin Theory To Run It Back Next Week

Footage is shown of Carmelo Hayes and Austin Theory's scary situation from last week. They mention how Hayes returned to the ring on Tuesday's NXT, but Theory is still on the sidelines.

Back live, we see Cathy Kelley introduce Hayes. Hayes is asked to talk us through what happened. He mentions how some are built different than others.

Austin Theory approaches him with Grayson Waller by his side. After they have some words, Hayes challenges Theory to a match next week. Theory turns it down but then Waller speaks up and accepts it on his behalf. Hayes says he'll go to Aldis now. Theory tells Waller he has to stop doing that.

LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

In the arena, the theme for AJ Styles hits and out he comes for our next match of the evening. As he does, we head into a pre-match commercial break. When we return, the familiar sounds of LA Knight's music hits and out comes "The Mega Star."

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Early on, Knight does well and the crowd is fully behind him. We head to a mid-match break as Styles starts to take over. When we return, we see all hell start to break loose.

Jimmy Uso comes out as a distraction, and Solo Sikoa hits the ring to take out both Knight and Styles. He gets on the mic and mentions how he's got two down and one to go. His match against Randy Orton is up next. We head to another break with him in the ring.

Winner: No Contest

Solo Sikoa vs. Randy Orton

It's main event time!

When we return, we see Solo Sikoa standing in the ring awaiting the arrival of his opponent for this, our main event of the evening. The commentators point out that SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis is sitting at ringside for this one.

The theme for Randy Orton hits and out comes "The Apex Predator" to a huge ovation. He settles in the ring and the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running. Solo starts off strong, but Orton starts to fight back. We head into a mid-match commercial break on that note.

As we settle back in from the break, we see Solo still dominating the action when finally Orton starts to hit his big offensive comeback. He hits a draping DDT on Solo off the ropes and then all hell breaks loose as Jimmy Uso comes back out.

LA Knight and AJ Styles run out to make the save and then Orton hits an RKO on Solo in the ring for the win. After the match, Orton, Knight and Styles are all alone in the ring. Knight lays out Styles and as he's talking trash to him, Orton keeps up behind him.

He turns and Orton takes him out with an RKO. Styles stumbles back to his feet and Orton turns and RKO's him as well. Roman Reigns then appears in the ring behind Orton and takes him out with a Superman Punch. Orton, Knight and Styles are all laid out with Reigns standing tall and smiling.

He looks down at SmackDown G.M. Nick Aldis at ringside and asks for the contract. He hands it to him. Reigns signs it. After he inks the contract, he goes to hand it back to Aldis. Aldis reaches for it but Reigns throws it down to be a jerk. Reigns backs into the corner and waits for Orton to get up.

When he does, he charges at him but runs into an RKO from Orton as the crowd explodes. Orton's theme hits and that's how this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner: Randy Orton