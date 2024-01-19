Kenny Omega's Health Update Following Diverticulitis Diagnosis

Kenny Omega revealed through a social media post last month that he is on an indefinite hiatus due to health issues, sharing a photo of himself in the hospital after being diagnosed with diverticulitis. Nearly a month has passed, and Omega is still awaiting surgery.

The diagnosis came after the December 13th episode of Dynamite, where Omega was visibly suffering backstage. The timing of his medical consultation was crucial, as he was informed that delaying treatment could have led to a potentially fatal blood infection, with a 50% likelihood of occurrence.

Dave Meltzer, in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, reported that Omega has not yet had the surgery. Meltzer noted, "Due to the inflammation being so bad he couldn’t have surgery at the time and as of last week still hadn’t had it. The decision will be made in about seven weeks, based on his healing, on whether he’ll need surgery or not, but if he does, that would put him out of action significantly longer."

Currently, there's no set timeline for Omega's return to the ring. WNS extend our best wishes for his swift recovery.