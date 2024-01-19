Booker T Jokes About Vince McMahon's Possible WWE Royal Rumble Comeback

On a recent episode of his Hall Of Fame podcast, WWE legend and NXT commentator Booker T shared his thoughts on the possibility of Vince McMahon participating in this year's 30-Man Royal Rumble match. Despite McMahon's recent spinal surgery, Booker T humorously remarked, “Vince just came off a surgery. Spinal surgery not too long ago.

I don’t think Vince is going to be in the Royal Rumble [laughs].” He added, “I’ll tell you right now, I wouldn’t put it past him, trying to get in. I’m serious. I’m dead serious. If anybody would try to pull something off like that, it would be Vince McMahon, but I do not think you’re going to see Vince in the Royal Rumble here in 2024.” The full episode can be viewed on YouTube, with a hat tip to Fightful.com for the transcription.