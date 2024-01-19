WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Daniel Garcia Eyes Singles Gold in AEW, Discusses Contract Renewal for 2024

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 19, 2024

Daniel Garcia experienced a remarkable year in 2023 with All Elite Wrestling (AEW), highlighted by his participation in the AEW Continental Classic tournament, engaging in multiple bouts with Swerve Strickland, and establishing a partnership with FTR, comprising Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.

In a recent conversation with Adrian Hernandez, Garcia discussed his goals for 2024. He stated,

“My contract is up this year. My number one focus is earning another contract and showing that I am someone that can be built around and somebody that can be fully invested in as a top guy. That’s my number one priority. My priority outside of that is, what better way to show you can be a top guy than winning a title. I would love to win some singles gold in AEW.”


