Daniel Garcia Eyes Singles Gold in AEW, Discusses Contract Renewal for 2024

Daniel Garcia experienced a remarkable year in 2023 with All Elite Wrestling (AEW), highlighted by his participation in the AEW Continental Classic tournament, engaging in multiple bouts with Swerve Strickland, and establishing a partnership with FTR, comprising Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.

In a recent conversation with Adrian Hernandez, Garcia discussed his goals for 2024. He stated,

“My contract is up this year. My number one focus is earning another contract and showing that I am someone that can be built around and somebody that can be fully invested in as a top guy. That’s my number one priority. My priority outside of that is, what better way to show you can be a top guy than winning a title. I would love to win some singles gold in AEW.”