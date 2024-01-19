WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Chris Jericho Expands His Trademark Portfolio

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 19, 2024

Chris Jericho Expands His Trademark Portfolio

Chris Jericho has successfully secured a new trademark, as he recently filed for "Seek and Destroy" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

This application was submitted on January 16 by Michael E. Dockins, representing Chris Irvine, Inc. The trademark is intended for use in entertainment-related contexts. The following is the provided description:

"Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes"

Speculation Rises Over Kazuchika Okada's NJPW Earnings and His Future Prospects

In a recent episode of the Bryan and Vinny Show podcast on F4WOnline.com, Bryan Alvarez provided insights into Kazuchika Okada's potential d [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 19, 2024 09:07AM


Tags: #aew #chris jericho

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85752/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π