Chris Jericho Expands His Trademark Portfolio

Chris Jericho has successfully secured a new trademark, as he recently filed for "Seek and Destroy" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

This application was submitted on January 16 by Michael E. Dockins, representing Chris Irvine, Inc. The trademark is intended for use in entertainment-related contexts. The following is the provided description:

"Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes"