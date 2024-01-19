Tonight's SmackDown: LWO Faces Escobar, Garza, and Carrillo in Six-Man Tag Team Match

Tonight's WWE SmackDown features a thrilling new addition to its lineup.
The LWO, spearheaded by Carlito, is set to clash with Santos Escobar, Angel Garza, and Humberto Carrillo in an action-packed six-man tag team battle. This confrontation comes as Garza and Carrillo recently joined forces with Escobar, intensifying his ongoing feud with his ex-allies. Here's the updated card for WWE SmackDown:
- "The KO Show" with Kevin Owens welcoming Logan Paul as his special guest
- A fierce contest for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship: Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. Isla Dawn & Alba Fyre
- A high-stakes contract signing for the Royal Rumble match featuring Roman Reigns, LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton
- A six-man tag team showdown: LWO (Carlito, Joaquin Wilde, & Cruz Del Toro) vs. Santos Escobar, --
- Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo
⚡ NJPW Announces Departure Of Okada
New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release on Thursday to announce that Kazuchika Okada will be departing the company after [...]— Patrick A Ganczewski Jan 18, 2024 11:43PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com