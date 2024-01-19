WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tonight's SmackDown: LWO Faces Escobar, Garza, and Carrillo in Six-Man Tag Team Match

Tonight's WWE SmackDown features a thrilling new addition to its lineup.

The LWO, spearheaded by Carlito, is set to clash with Santos Escobar, Angel Garza, and Humberto Carrillo in an action-packed six-man tag team battle. This confrontation comes as Garza and Carrillo recently joined forces with Escobar, intensifying his ongoing feud with his ex-allies. Here's the updated card for WWE SmackDown:

- "The KO Show" with Kevin Owens welcoming Logan Paul as his special guest

- A fierce contest for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship: Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. Isla Dawn & Alba Fyre

- A high-stakes contract signing for the Royal Rumble match featuring Roman Reigns, LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton

- A six-man tag team showdown: LWO (Carlito, Joaquin Wilde, & Cruz Del Toro) vs. Santos Escobar, --

- Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo

Tags: #wwe #smackdown

