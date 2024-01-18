Hornswoggle Reveals WWE SummerSlam 2007 Pitch for Boxing Match

In a recent discussion on the A2theK Wrestling Show, Hornswoggle shared an intriguing story about a potential match that never came to fruition. He revealed that for WWE SummerSlam 2007, he had proposed a unique boxing match against Wee Man, the well-known Jackass star. This idea emerged when plans were being made for the Jackass crew to have a significant presence at that year's SummerSlam, potentially involving a large tag team match.

Hornswoggle recounted his excitement upon learning about the Jackass team's involvement, seeing it as an opportunity for a standout moment. He recalled, “There was a pitch … SummerSlam, I believe it would have been … must have been ’07. But there was a pitch because ‘Jackass’ was going to like invade SummerSlam that year. So there was going to be a big six or eight-man tag. There was going to be a bunch of stuff with the ‘Jackass’ guys and SummerSlam. So I pitched, I heard about this and I was like, ‘Oh, man, this is my in.’ I remember going to Vince [McMahon] and pitching a boxing match with me and Wee Man. And the next week, I saw it on the potential pay-per-view lineup, and Wee Man versus Hornswoggle boxing match was on there. And I was like, ‘Holy s**t, it’s happening. It’s happening.’ And then they weren’t part of it anymore and it didn’t happen.”

Although this unique match never materialized, Hornswoggle expressed admiration for the performances of celebrities like Johnny Knoxville, Bad Bunny, and Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38, noting their impressive contributions to the event. He commented, “All three of them knocked it out of the park. It’s just crazy. And now Logan Paul. It’s just insane how good they all are doing.“