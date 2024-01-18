WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Samoa Joe Names Wrestling's Hardest Hitters

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 18, 2024

Samoa Joe Names Wrestling's Hardest Hitters

In a conversation with Bleacher Report, as reported by Wrestling Inc, Samoa Joe disclosed his experiences with some of the hardest-hitting wrestlers he has faced in the ring. His list features prominent names like Kenta Kobashi, Mitsuharu Misawa, Wardlow, Brock Lesnar, and Roman Reigns.

Joe commented, “This list is like a Mount Rushmore of the most formidable individuals in the world. It ranges from [Kenta] Kobashi to [Mitsuharu] Misawa … and the young powerhouse Wardlow. He’s incredibly forceful.” He further acknowledged the intense impact of some WWE superstars: “Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, they both deliver a powerful punch. There are numerous wrestlers across the wrestling world who pack a serious punch, and I’ve endured their force. Yet, none of them hit as hard as I do.”

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #aew #samoa joe

