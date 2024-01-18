Samoa Joe Names Wrestling's Hardest Hitters

In a conversation with Bleacher Report, as reported by Wrestling Inc, Samoa Joe disclosed his experiences with some of the hardest-hitting wrestlers he has faced in the ring. His list features prominent names like Kenta Kobashi, Mitsuharu Misawa, Wardlow, Brock Lesnar, and Roman Reigns.
Joe commented, “This list is like a Mount Rushmore of the most formidable individuals in the world. It ranges from [Kenta] Kobashi to [Mitsuharu] Misawa … and the young powerhouse Wardlow. He’s incredibly forceful.” He further acknowledged the intense impact of some WWE superstars: “Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, they both deliver a powerful punch. There are numerous wrestlers across the wrestling world who pack a serious punch, and I’ve endured their force. Yet, none of them hit as hard as I do.”
⚡ AEW Rampage Lineup Revealed: Jeff Hardy to Face Darby Allin and More
AEW has revealed the complete match card for the upcoming Friday Rampage on TNT. The matches will be recorded right after tonight's Dynamit [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 18, 2024 09:08AM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com