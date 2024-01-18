WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
TNA Reveals Comeback of Iconic 'Cross The Line' Theme, Set to Debut Tonight

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 18, 2024

TNA IMPACT has announced a significant update for its fans. The promotion has decided to reintroduce its iconic 'Cross The Line' theme song in response to widespread fan requests. This change will take effect starting with tonight's broadcast on AXS TV. Here's the full lineup for the evening's show:

- A high-stakes match featuring Josh Alexander taking on Will Ospreay.

- Nic Nemeth is set to make his TNA Impact TV debut with a special in-ring promo.

- Newly crowned TNA Champion Moose, along with The System, are scheduled to make an appearance.

- A thrilling six-way match with KUSHIDA, Trey Miguel, Laredo Kid, Mike Bailey, El Hijo Del Vikingo, and Jake Something.

- Xia Brookside will face off against Tasha Steelz.

- Tag team action with The Grizzled Young Veterans going up against Eric Young and Frankie Kazarian.

- A compelling bout between PCO and Jai Vidal.


