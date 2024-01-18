Kurt Angle Announces New Movie 'The Ranch' with UFC Star Randy Couture

In the latest episode of "The Kurt Angle Show," WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle shared exciting news about his upcoming film project.

Angle revealed that he will soon start filming a new movie titled "The Ranch," alongside UFC Hall of Famer Randy Couture. The film's production is expected to commence within the next six weeks. Angle and Couture will portray brothers in this upcoming feature, with Couture's character being a war hero and Angle's character described as the "scumbag brother."

“They haven’t decided a definite date yet, but it will be within the next six weeks,” Angle stated. “I have a movie I’m going to be shooting. It’s called The Ranch. Randy Couture is going to star in it with me. We’re going to be brothers.”

Angle humorously questioned his role, saying, “It’s a movie about a ranch. Randy is a war hero and I’m the scumbag brother. I’m Mr. Red, White, and Blue. Why am I not the war hero? (he laughs). It’s a good movie. We’re working with Michael Tadross. If you don’t know who he is, look him up. You’ll see he’s a really big-time Hollywood producer. I’m excited about doing this with Randy. I haven’t done a major motion picture in eight or nine years, so this is really cool.”