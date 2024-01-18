AEW Rampage Lineup Revealed: Jeff Hardy to Face Darby Allin and More

AEW has revealed the complete match card for the upcoming Friday Rampage on TNT.
The matches will be recorded right after tonight's Dynamite at the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, South Carolina. Here's the lineup:
- Jeff Hardy takes on Darby Allin
- Chris Jericho faces Matt Sydal
- Kris Statlander goes head-to-head with Queen Aminata
- Penta El Zero Miedo battles Anthony Henry
