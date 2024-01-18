WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Rampage Lineup Revealed: Jeff Hardy to Face Darby Allin and More

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 18, 2024

AEW Rampage Lineup Revealed: Jeff Hardy to Face Darby Allin and More

AEW has revealed the complete match card for the upcoming Friday Rampage on TNT.

The matches will be recorded right after tonight's Dynamite at the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, South Carolina. Here's the lineup:

- Jeff Hardy takes on Darby Allin

- Chris Jericho faces Matt Sydal

- Kris Statlander goes head-to-head with Queen Aminata

- Penta El Zero Miedo battles Anthony Henry

