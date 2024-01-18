The First Match for AEW Revolution Officially Confirmed

The inaugural bout for AEW Revolution is now set in stone.

In a highly anticipated showdown, Roderick Strong is slated to contend with Orange Cassidy for the AEW International Championship at the upcoming event. This match was confirmed following an intense confrontation involving Strong and his Undisputed Kingdom allies, excluding Adam Cole, with the reigning champion during tonight's episode of Dynamite. The details of this electrifying segment can be viewed below.