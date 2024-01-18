WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The First Match for AEW Revolution Officially Confirmed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 18, 2024

The inaugural bout for AEW Revolution is now set in stone.

In a highly anticipated showdown, Roderick Strong is slated to contend with Orange Cassidy for the AEW International Championship at the upcoming event. This match was confirmed following an intense confrontation involving Strong and his Undisputed Kingdom allies, excluding Adam Cole, with the reigning champion during tonight's episode of Dynamite. The details of this electrifying segment can be viewed below.

