Potential WWE Signing In Question Following Her AEW Dynamite Backstage Presence

A notable free agent was backstage at AEW Dynamite on Wednesday potentially disrupting an anticipated WWE talent acquisition.

In a surprising backstage appearance, Kamille, a prominent figure in the NWA since October 2018 and a former NWA Women’s Champion, was spotted at the event. Her tenure in NWA saw her rise to stardom, highlighted by a significant reign as the Women’s Champion.

Kamille has been widely expected to transition to WWE, potentially starting in the NXT division. However, this trajectory might change. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported her presence at AEW Dynamite. Recent reports indicated that WWE was poised to extend an offer for her to join NXT, though it remains uncertain if such an offer has been made.

Sources have yet to confirm any finalized deal with Kamille. Current speculation suggests her appearance at AEW Dynamite was for visiting friends, rather than indicating a professional move.