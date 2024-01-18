AEW Rampage SPOILERS for 1/19/24

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

The latest episode of AEW Rampage, set to air on TNT this Friday, was pre-recorded following the Dynamite event at the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, South Carolina. Spoilers have emerged from F4Wonline.com, revealing the outcomes of severl matches.

In a notable matchup, Chris Jericho triumphed over Matt Sydal, marking their first encounter in over 13 years since a WWE house show in Puerto Rico in September 2010, where Sydal was victorious.

Other matches saw Penta El Zero Miedo securing a win against Anthony Henry, Kris Statlander overcoming Queen Aminata, and Darby Allin defeating Jeff Hardy in what was undoubtedly an action-packed event.