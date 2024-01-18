WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

 

   

 

AEW Rampage SPOILERS for 1/19/24

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 18, 2024

AEW Rampage SPOILERS for 1/19/24

The latest episode of AEW Rampage, set to air on TNT this Friday, was pre-recorded following the Dynamite event at the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, South Carolina. Spoilers have emerged from F4Wonline.com, revealing the outcomes of severl matches.

In a notable matchup, Chris Jericho triumphed over Matt Sydal, marking their first encounter in over 13 years since a WWE house show in Puerto Rico in September 2010, where Sydal was victorious.

Other matches saw Penta El Zero Miedo securing a win against Anthony Henry, Kris Statlander overcoming Queen Aminata, and Darby Allin defeating Jeff Hardy in what was undoubtedly an action-packed event.

AEW Dynamite Results (1/17/2024)

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, January 17, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Ma [...]

— Patrick A Ganczewski Jan 17, 2024 10:42PM


Tags: #aew #rampage #spoilers #results

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85731/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π