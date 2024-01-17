The Undisputed Kingdom Ready to Defend Their Tag Team Championships in Tomorrow's ROH HonorClub TV

ROH Wrestling has revealed that The Undisputed Kingdom, comprising Matt Taven and Mike Bennett, will put their newly acquired ROH Tag Team Titles on the line in the upcoming edition of ROH on HonorClub TV. The lineup for the show is as follows:
- ROH World Tag Team Championship Match: The Undisputed Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) (c) versus The Iron Savages (Bronson & Boulder)
- A matchup featuring The Butcher & The Blade against Top Flight
- A high-stakes encounter with Billie Starkz, Queen Aminata, Kiera Hogan, & Lady Frost taking on Taya Valkyrie, Robyn Renegade, Leyla Hirsch, & Rachel Ellering
- A singles match pitting Claudio Castagnoli against Bryan Keith
- An appearance by Nyla Rose in the ring
⚡ AEW Star Keith Lee Announces Upcoming Double Surgery in 2024
Keith Lee of All Elite Wrestling, disclosed on Wednesday that he faces a challenging period ahead with not one, but two surgeries on the hor [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 17, 2024 03:14PM
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com