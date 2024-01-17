WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Undisputed Kingdom Ready to Defend Their Tag Team Championships in Tomorrow's ROH HonorClub TV

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 17, 2024

ROH Wrestling has revealed that The Undisputed Kingdom, comprising Matt Taven and Mike Bennett, will put their newly acquired ROH Tag Team Titles on the line in the upcoming edition of ROH on HonorClub TV. The lineup for the show is as follows:

- ROH World Tag Team Championship Match: The Undisputed Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) (c) versus The Iron Savages (Bronson & Boulder)

- A matchup featuring The Butcher & The Blade against Top Flight

- A high-stakes encounter with Billie Starkz, Queen Aminata, Kiera Hogan, & Lady Frost taking on Taya Valkyrie, Robyn Renegade, Leyla Hirsch, & Rachel Ellering

- A singles match pitting Claudio Castagnoli against Bryan Keith

- An appearance by Nyla Rose in the ring

Tags: #roh #ring of honor #the undisputed kingdom

