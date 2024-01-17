Davey Boy Smith Jr. to Battle 1 Called Manders in Hoss Fight at MLW SuperFight

Major League Wrestling (MLW) has officially announced a Hoss Fight between Davey Boy Smith and 1 Called Manders at the MLW SuperFight event. This much-anticipated match is scheduled for February 3 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Below is the complete announcement of the matchup:

Davey Boy Smith vs. 1 Called Manders hoss fight at SuperFight Feb 3 in Philly

Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. 1 Called Manders at MLW SuperFight live and exclusively on TrillerTV+ Saturday, February 3 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

It’s a HOSS FIGHT!!!!

World Titan Federation Superstar® Davey Boy Smith Jr., making his first appearance in MLW since winning the 2023 Opera Cup last summer, is set to unleash his unparalleled skill and tenacity in the ring. After overcoming a dangerous medical event that led to emergency surgery, Davey Boy is back stronger than ever and ready to showcase his prowess.

A decorated fighter in MLW, with two Opera Cup tournament victories (2019, 2023), a reign as MLW World Tag Team Champions, and a legacy as a perennial main eventer, Davey Boy’s catch wrestling style and raw power make him a formidable threat. As a 3rd generation wrestler, he combines generational technique with skill, making every match a potential classic and dangerous encounter for his adversaries.

On the opposing side, 1 Called Manders, one-half of the MLW World Tag Team Champions, had a stellar 2023 debut year in MLW and is hungry to climb the heavyweight rankings.

With an impressive 88% win rate when he hits his signature lariat clothesline, Manders is a heavy-hitting bruiser with the ability to switch up fighting styles from brawling to strong style instanteously.

The question looms – after conquering the tag team division, is Manders eyeing a singles title to add to his list of achievements? Could Manders be pursuing a double championship play? A high-profile win against DBS would certainly fast track Manders up in the heavyweight rankings… and shut-up the huckster Saint Laurent.

The match takes on added significance with championship implications. If Davey Boy Smith Jr. emerges victorious, it could pave the way for promoter Saint Laurent to lobby for a World Tag Team Title match against The Second Gear Crew (Manders & Matthew Justice).

Is Manders ready for the bite of this bulldog? Will Davey Boy’s return mark the beginning of a new chapter in MLW’s heavyweight division?

Don’t miss this explosive encounter between hosses as they collide live at SuperFight!

SUPERFIGHT TRILLER TV+ CARD

World Heavyweight Title Fight:

Alex Kane (champion) vs. Satoshi Kojima

CMLL Lucha Libre Showcase Espectacular!

Místico vs. Averno (presented by Salina de la Renta)

New Japan vs. MLW!

Yuji Nagata vs. Jacob Fatu

Hoss Fight!

Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. 1 Called Manders

beIN SPORTS TV TAPING BOUTS

To Be Announced

Matches will be announced at MLW.com.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m : Showtime

The venue is located at: 2300 S Swanson St, Philadelphia, PA 19148.

The world of MLW never stops. See you at the historic 2300 Arena for Major League Wrestling!