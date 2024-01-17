WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Announces New Collaboration with American Corporate Partners

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 17, 2024

WWE has released an official statement announcing their new collaboration with American Corporate Partners, with complete details provided below.

STAMFORD, Conn., January 17, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced a new partnership with American Corporate Partners (ACP), a national nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering returning veterans and active-duty spouses through one-on-one professional development mentorship programs. As part of the partnership, WWE Superstar and former United States Marine Montez Ford will become the first professional athlete to serve as a registered mentor for ACP.

“WWE has a long-standing history of supporting our nation’s active service members, veterans and their families,” said WWE Superstar Montez Ford, who served in the U.S. Marines from 2008 until 2012. “It is an honor to represent WWE as part of this partnership with ACP and its outstanding mentorship program.”

Launched in 2008, ACP personally pairs applicants with a hand-picked mentor based on career compatibility, experience level, location and personal interests. Today, more than 30,000 veterans and spouses have completed their ACP mentorship, which includes access to résumé building and interview preparation, career exploration, networking opportunities, small business development and leadership and professional communication resources.

“All of us at ACP are excited to begin our partnership with WWE,” said Sidney E. Goodfriend, Chairman of ACP. “Frequently our post 9/11 veteran proteges seek career guidance in the field of entertainment and we are delighted to be able to provide them with mentors from a top leader in the industry.”

For additional information on ACP, please visit https://www.acp-usa.org/.


