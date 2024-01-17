AEW Star Keith Lee Announces Upcoming Double Surgery in 2024

Keith Lee of All Elite Wrestling, disclosed on Wednesday that he faces a challenging period ahead with not one, but two surgeries on the horizon.

The news broke through a private account on Haus of Wrestling, where Lee announced his upcoming medical procedures. The specific nature of the injuries he will be addressing remains undisclosed. Lee shared these words:

“Took roughly 19 years…. but I guess it’s my turn. Time to get fixed. Here’s to double surgeries. Certainly one way to start 2024.”

WNS extends our best wishes to Lee.