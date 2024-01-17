WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Star Keith Lee Announces Upcoming Double Surgery in 2024

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 17, 2024

Keith Lee of All Elite Wrestling, disclosed on Wednesday that he faces a challenging period ahead with not one, but two surgeries on the horizon.

The news broke through a private account on Haus of Wrestling, where Lee announced his upcoming medical procedures. The specific nature of the injuries he will be addressing remains undisclosed. Lee shared these words:

“Took roughly 19 years…. but I guess it’s my turn. Time to get fixed. Here’s to double surgeries. Certainly one way to start 2024.”

WNS extends our best wishes to Lee.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 17, 2024 01:56PM


