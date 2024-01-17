AEW Commemorates One Year Since the Passing of Jay Briscoe

One year ago, the professional wrestling community was rocked by the sudden passing of ROH icon Jay Briscoe.

The esteemed former world champion and multiple-time tag team champion met a tragic end in a car accident at the age of 38. In his memory, AEW hosted a special tribute match featuring his brother, Mark Briscoe, to honor his legacy. ROH also paid homage to him by introducing the 'Reach For The Sky' ladder match to determine new ROH tag team champions soon after his untimely demise. Members of the AEW/ROH roster have openly expressed the profound impact Jay Briscoe had on them.

Marking the first anniversary of his passing, AEW has reissued the tribute video for Jay Briscoe. The tribute notes, "One year ago today we sadly lost Jamin Pugh. Known globally as Jay Briscoe, he was a luminary in ROH for over two decades, securing the ROH World Championship twice and, with his brother Mark, achieving a record-breaking 13 ROH World Tag Team Championship victories."