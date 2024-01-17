Samoa Joe Downplays CM Punk and Jack Perry Incident at AEW All In 2023

In September 2023, AEW made the decision to terminate CM Punk's

contract after a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at the All In PPV event. The situation also involved Samoa Joe, who was reported to be "furious" about the incident. Despite this, CM Punk was persuaded to proceed with their scheduled match.

During an interview with ESPN.com, Joe commented on the incident, stating, “There was a little bit of an incident. We got it broken up. We went out there and wrestled, man. That’s the gist of it. Everybody wants it to be a lot more than what it is, but that’s what it was. And to speak any more on it would be pointless unless you’re trying to get a scorecard and stuff — but trust me, it wasn’t that type of a fight.”

Joe downplayed the significance of the fight, adding, “I’ve seen fights break out. Stuff happens. But again, that’s me. I’ve been in these situations, I’ve seen that. I’ll find it funny when people are like, ‘Oh, Joe’s cool with it.’ I mean, nah man, it was a high-stress situation. Sure. But I mean, it’s one I’ve seen happen many times. We get it squashed out. We had a show to do. We had [81,035] fans waiting out there. And that was my focus, because that’s what it was about at that moment. We’re about to go out and have the best night of our lives.”

He further explained his mindset, “Hey, listen, we all understood that there was something to be done. There was a mission ahead of us and everybody just got focused. And hey, if I was a part of that, cool. But my intention was to get out there and get this show on the road.”