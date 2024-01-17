Deonna Purrazzo On Why She Left IMPACT Wrestling For AEW

In a recent conversation on "Talk is Jericho" podcast, Deonna Purrazzo discussed her departure from Impact Wrestling. She explained that her decision was influenced by a sense of accomplishment, having achieved everything possible there. Purrazzo, who has now made her debut with AEW, will be featured in tonight's episode of Dynamite.

Purrazzo stated, “I knew my contract was coming up with IMPACT, and I felt like, if it was time to leave, it would be now. If this was the territories, now would be the time to leave. Britt Baker actually connected me with Tony Khan and we got to talking. I knew the first Dynamite of the new year was going to be in Jersey, that’s where I’m from, so I was like, ‘that would be a dream scenario. Dream come true if we could do that,’ and it all worked out. I was the champion for a very long time in IMPACT. I got to work with all of the women that were in the locker room, and it was like, ‘what other stories are there to tell? Everyone has kind of put me over at that point, I’ve beaten everybody. They kind of figured maybe I was on my way out, so I got to do the favors and put everyone else over on my way out. It was like, what else is there to do? There was no one new coming in that I could work with, I don’t know what else there is to tell here."