Legendary Tag Team The Road Warriors to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at 80s Wrestling Con

The Road Warriors, iconic wrestling duo, will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the upcoming 80s Wrestling Con. This prestigious event is scheduled for May in New Jersey. Below is the official press release:

HORSEMEN REUNION, JAKE ROBERTS, STAN HANSEN, ROAD WARRIORS LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD, AND MORE FOR 80S WRESTLING CON FAN FESTIVAL ON MAY 4TH IN NEW JERSEY

80s Wrestling Con Fan Festival returns on Saturday, May 4th to the Mennen Sports Arena in Morristown, NJ featuring a Four Horsemen Reunion. Already signed to appear for the reunion are Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard, Barry Windham, JJ Dillon, and Baby Doll. We will be selling only (100) Four Horsemen VIP Experience tickets that will include autograph photos of each guest and a group photo op with all the Horsemen.

Others already confirmed to appear include Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Stan “The Lariat” Hansen, Demolition, Powers of Pain, Dan Spivey, Boris Zhukov, Slick, Dr. Tom Prichard, Tito Santana, Tony Garea, Scott McGhee, and Tony Atlas. More names will be announced soon!

The Road Warriors will be receiving the 80s Wrestling Lifetime Achievement Award at 80s Wrestling Con on May 4th. Animal’s wife Kim Laurinaitis will be accepting the award live in Morristown, NJ.

You can step inside a 15 Foot High Steel Cage and get your photo taken inside the cage at 80s Wrestling Con!

Bill Apter will be the Official Host of 80s Wrestling Con.

There will be a live Conversation with Demolition hosted by Wrestling News’ Steve Fall!

There will be a live “Pro Wrestling Magazines of the 80s” Q&A with Bill Apter and George Napolitano.

There will also be tons of different activities taking place during the 80s Wrestling Con Fan Festival including Live ISPW Wrestling Matches, live podcasts, Q&As, 80s Wrestling Karaoke, 80s Wrestling Trivia, 80s Wrestling Jeopardy, and more!

Only 100 Four Horsemen VIP Experiences will be available. This WILL sell out. Get your tickets TODAY!

Tickets for 80s Wrestling Con are available now on 80sWrestlingCon.com

The King of The Northeast Indies 16-Man Tournament takes place immediately following 80s Wrestling Con. Already signed include KC Navarro, Darius Carter, Richard Holliday, LSG, Beastman, Danny Maff, and Marcus Mathers! More names drop this week. Tickets for this event on Sale on February 1st.