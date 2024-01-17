WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Dynamite Tonight: Samoa Joe vs. HOOK for World Championship, Plus Two More Title Matches!

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 17, 2024

Tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS showcases a thrilling lineup with three championship bouts. The evening's card features:

- AEW World Championship Clash: Champion Samoa Joe defends against HOOK

- AEW TNT Championship Showdown: Titleholder Christian Cage faces Dustin Rhodes

- ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship Battle: Mogul Embassy (current champions) versus Bullet Club Gold

- In-ring Action: Anna Jay takes on Deonna Purrazzo with Toni Storm providing commentary

- Segment: An update from the Young Bucks

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 17, 2024 01:30PM


