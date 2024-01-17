Mace Opens Up About Original Retribution Storyline Plans Thwarted by FOX

In a recent interview with Steve Fall for WrestlingNews.co, former WWE star Mason Madden, known as Mace, opened up about his time in the WWE Retribution faction, which debuted in 2020. Here are the key points from the conversation:

On joining Retribution: Madden explained that the faction's formation was somewhat uncertain at first. Initially, smaller wrestlers in ski masks were used to create chaos, but criticism over their size led to a change. "Vince said get some bigger guys," Madden recalled, leading to the inclusion of Performance Center wrestlers, including himself. He described his journey from being an extra to getting unmasked and officially joining the main roster.

Regarding the faction's political undertones: Madden shared that Retribution was intended to mirror the Antifa movement. However, when FOX, the network airing SmackDown, realized the angle, they requested a halt. This led to a shift in the group's direction, including the adoption of supervillain masks. Madden expressed his desire for the group to embrace a Power Rangers-like persona, despite the chaotic presentation.

On the disbanding of Retribution: Madden acknowledged that the faction struggled to gain traction. Internal reluctance and a loss of interest from the creative team hindered their progress. He also noted the unique challenge of performing during the Thunderdome era, without a live audience to gauge reactions. Madden expressed curiosity about how different audience responses might have influenced the group's direction, but lamented that this remains an unknown due to the circumstances.