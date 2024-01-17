WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

AEW Collision Viewership Declines, Battle of the Belts 9 Reaches New Low in Key Demographic Ratings

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 17, 2024

AEW Collision Viewership Declines, Battle of the Belts 9 Reaches New Low in Key Demographic Ratings

The latest viewership figures for Saturday's AEW Collision are out, showing the program attracted 400,000 viewers. The 18-49 demographic saw a 0.10 rating, marking the lowest since November 25.

Compared to the previous week's figures, there's a slight decrease from 402,000 viewers and a 0.13 rating in the key demographic. The show faced stiff competition from an NFL playoff game, which likely affected its performance.

Following AEW Collision, Battle of the Belts aired, garnering 351,000 viewers and a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic. This is a drop from its predecessor's 397,000 viewers and 0.13 key demo rating, setting a new low for the special's key demo ratings.

These statistics were reported by Brandon Thurston from WrestleNomics.

AEW Launches New 'Rise To The Top' Mobile Game

All Elite Wrestling has launched a new mobile game, now available for download on both iOS and Android platforms. Released on Tuesday, this [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 17, 2024 01:24PM


Tags: #aew #collision #ratings

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85713/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π