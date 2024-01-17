AEW Collision Viewership Declines, Battle of the Belts 9 Reaches New Low in Key Demographic Ratings

The latest viewership figures for Saturday's AEW Collision are out, showing the program attracted 400,000 viewers. The 18-49 demographic saw a 0.10 rating, marking the lowest since November 25.

Compared to the previous week's figures, there's a slight decrease from 402,000 viewers and a 0.13 rating in the key demographic. The show faced stiff competition from an NFL playoff game, which likely affected its performance.

Following AEW Collision, Battle of the Belts aired, garnering 351,000 viewers and a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic. This is a drop from its predecessor's 397,000 viewers and 0.13 key demo rating, setting a new low for the special's key demo ratings.

These statistics were reported by Brandon Thurston from WrestleNomics.