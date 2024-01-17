AEW Launches New 'Rise To The Top' Mobile Game

All Elite Wrestling has launched a new mobile game, now available for download on both iOS and Android platforms. Released on Tuesday, this game adds to AEW's expanding portfolio of mobile entertainment, which previously included a General Manager simulator and casino-themed games.

Titled "Rise To The Top," the game showcases a star-studded lineup including Kenny Omega, Darby Allin, The Young Bucks, Jon Moxley, Toni Storm, Thunder Rosa, Orange Cassidy, 'Hangman' Adam Page, and Wardlow. Developed by East Side Games, it promises an engaging experience for fans.

In this simulation game, players have the opportunity to assemble a dream roster of wrestlers and manage their own wrestling promotion. The game involves crafting unique storylines and orchestrating matches. Here's a glimpse of what the game offers:

"Dominate the world of sports entertainment in 'Rise To The Top' by collecting and battling with AEW's top wrestlers. Immerse yourself in the AEW universe, climbing to the pinnacle of wrestling glory. Engage with the dynamic roster in events like Dynamite, Rampage, Collision, and House Rules, along with weekly specials. This 'All Elite Wrestling' idle sports game lets you unlock and upgrade your favorite wrestlers, sending them into epic battles and participating in legendary AEW feuds and custom storylines."