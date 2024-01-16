Lexis King Reflects on His AEW Departure and Swift NXT Signing

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vilet on Insight, Lexis King, formerly known as Brian Pillman Jr., shared insights into his decision to transition from AEW to NXT. King described his departure from Tony Khan's AEW as a necessary step in his career, while also acknowledging the financial success and positive experiences he had during his tenure there.

"I mean, it wasn’t so much of a decision as it was just a necessary transition. I think my time came up at AEW, and it was a great, great run, a great deal financially, I did very well there. But like I said, just that sort of that self-doubt of not knowing the future, not knowing if I’m going to be used, or if I’m going to do anything? Well, it was pretty apparent when they didn’t re-sign me that I wasn’t going to be doing anything there anymore. So God bless agents and attorneys that picked up the phone that day, my contract was up and got the conversation started. I think I got a paycheck from both companies in the same month. That’s how quickly the ball got rolling. Because you’re so worried it’s like, Oh, my God, like, are they gonna pick me up right away? Am I gonna be able to go there? But now the ball got rolling and the King was crowned pretty quickly."