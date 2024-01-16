Kota Ibushi to Undergo Ankle Surgery

Kota Ibushi recently announced on Twitter that he will be undergoing surgery for an ankle injury. This development follows a challenging match at Pro Wrestling NOAH's New Year 2024 event, where Ibushi faced Naomichi Marufuji. During this intense bout, Ibushi sustained injuries to both ankles, which were serious enough to require immediate hospitalization for further assessment.

In a heartfelt Twitter post, translated via Google Translate, Ibushi expressed his thoughts:

“Long time no see. It feels unusually long. Things won't go on as before. I hope tomorrow's surgery is successful. As long as you can walk, that's enough. I don't need anything else.”

We at WrestlingNewsSource.com extend our best wishes to Kota Ibushi for a successful surgery and a swift recovery.