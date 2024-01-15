Jinder Mahal Shares His Views on CM Punk's WWE Return

The wrestling world was abuzz when CM Punk, the "Second City Saint," made his unexpected return to WWE at Survivor Series. He announced his intention to win the Royal Rumble and headline WrestleMania 40, a feat he didn't achieve in his previous stint with WWE. Punk's 2014 exit from WWE was highly publicized, along with his critical remarks about the company during his time away. This history has left some WWE wrestlers with mixed feelings about his return.

In a recent interview with WWE India, Jinder Mahal opened up about his thoughts on Punk's comeback. While expressing a blend of emotions, Mahal acknowledged Punk's status as one of the wrestling greats. "I have mixed emotions [laughs]. The fan in me is excited, excited for CM Punk’s return. I’m excited for the matches, I’m excited to get in the ring with CM Punk. But I do see Seth’s point because I was there when CM Punk was in WWE the last time, and Seth also has a point. But nonetheless, let’s see what CM Punk does. Let’s see his attitude, let’s see his reaction. Let’s see if he offers up the opportunities to younger superstars. Let’s see. Overall, I’m excited. But I could see Seth’s point. But at the same time, we have a new generation of fans. Some people watching haven’t seen CM Punk before, and this is the first time they’re seeing CM Punk. But CM Punk is one of the all-time greats, and I’m curious to see if he still has it. So let’s find out."

Mahal, also known as the Modern Day Maharaja, is gearing up for a significant opportunity to win back the WWE world title on tonight's episode of Raw.