The Latest On Jack Perry's Unexpected NJPW Comeback

Jack Perry, popularly known as Jungle Boy, has made a dramatic comeback to the wrestling scene. His return was highly anticipated since his mysterious absence after a notable incident with CM Punk at AEW All In in August. Fans' curiosity has been satisfied as Perry reappeared at the NJPW Battle in the Valley event last Saturday.

During the event, Perry made a striking entrance following a six-man tag team match featuring Fred Rosser, Jacob Fatu, and Shota Umino against Jorel Nelson, Royce Isaacs, and Tom Lawlor. In a surprising twist, Perry, disguised with a mask, interrupted the post-match celebrations with an unexpected attack on Umino. In a symbolic gesture, Perry ripped up an AEW contract and wore an armband emblazoned with the word “SCAPEGOAT.”

Adding to the drama of Perry's return, even the event's security team was taken aback. Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer, speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, disclosed that the security was initially unaware of Perry's planned appearance, leading to a brief moment of confusion before it was understood to be part of the show.