SPOILERS from TNA Snake Eyes Television Tapings on January 14, 2024

TNA Wrestling made a grand return to Las Vegas this Sunday, recording a series of action-packed matches for their upcoming television episodes on AXS. The event showcased a blend of high-flying maneuvers, intense rivalries, and surprising twists. Here's a rundown of the results from the tapings:

- Rhino emerged victorious against Shera in a hard-fought battle.

- Joe Hendry triumphed over Rich Swann in a display of skill and agility.

- In a spectacular multi-man match, Jake Something outlasted KUSHIDA, El Hijo Del Vikingo, Trey Miguel, Laredo Kid, and Mike Bailey.

- Nic Nemeth delivered a passionate promo about his aspirations for the TNA World Championship, only to be interrupted and challenged by Steve Maclin. The segment concluded with Nemeth executing a Zig Zag on Maclin.

- Xia Brookside secured a win against Tasha Steelz.

- The Grizzled Young Veterans, James Drake & Zack Gibson, defeated Eric Young & Frankie Kazarian. Post-match, Kazarian shockingly turned on Young.

- PCO claimed victory over Jai Vidal.

- Chris Bey overcame Kevin Knight, but faced a post-match assault by the Grizzled Young Veterans and Ace Austin.

- The team of Dirty Dango & Oleg Prudius triumphed over Dante King & Damian Drake.

- Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace successfully defended her title against Trinity, only to be attacked alongside Trinity by Gisele Shaw and her entourage post-match.

- Nic Nemeth won against Zachary Wentz. The match aftermath saw Steve Maclin attempt a beatdown on Nemeth, who countered with another Zig Zag.

- MK Ultra, consisting of Killer Kelly & Masha Slamovich, defeated Jody Threat & Dani Luna in a dynamic tag team match.