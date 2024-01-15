WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
SPOILERS from TNA Snake Eyes Television Tapings on January 14, 2024

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 15, 2024

TNA Wrestling made a grand return to Las Vegas this Sunday, recording a series of action-packed matches for their upcoming television episodes on AXS. The event showcased a blend of high-flying maneuvers, intense rivalries, and surprising twists. Here's a rundown of the results from the tapings:

- Rhino emerged victorious against Shera in a hard-fought battle.

- Joe Hendry triumphed over Rich Swann in a display of skill and agility.

- In a spectacular multi-man match, Jake Something outlasted KUSHIDA, El Hijo Del Vikingo, Trey Miguel, Laredo Kid, and Mike Bailey.

- Nic Nemeth delivered a passionate promo about his aspirations for the TNA World Championship, only to be interrupted and challenged by Steve Maclin. The segment concluded with Nemeth executing a Zig Zag on Maclin.

-  Xia Brookside secured a win against Tasha Steelz.

-  The Grizzled Young Veterans, James Drake & Zack Gibson, defeated Eric Young & Frankie Kazarian. Post-match, Kazarian shockingly turned on Young.

-  PCO claimed victory over Jai Vidal.

- Chris Bey overcame Kevin Knight, but faced a post-match assault by the Grizzled Young Veterans and Ace Austin.

- The team of Dirty Dango & Oleg Prudius triumphed over Dante King & Damian Drake.

- Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace successfully defended her title against Trinity, only to be attacked alongside Trinity by Gisele Shaw and her entourage post-match.

- Nic Nemeth won against Zachary Wentz. The match aftermath saw Steve Maclin attempt a beatdown on Nemeth, who countered with another Zig Zag.

- MK Ultra, consisting of Killer Kelly & Masha Slamovich, defeated Jody Threat & Dani Luna in a dynamic tag team match.

- In a highly anticipated main event, Josh Alexander bested Will Ospreay. Following the match, Scott D’Amore delivered a heartfelt promo praising both competitors.

- The team of Kazuchika Okada & Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) emerged victorious against The System (Moose, Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards) in a star-studded six-man tag team match.


