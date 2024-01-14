WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Former WWE Superstar Spotted Backstage at AEW Dynamite: Homecoming

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 14, 2024

Parker Boudreaux, a name well-known to dedicated AEW followers, was seen at the recent AEW Dynamite event.

During the AEW Dynamite: Homecoming edition at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida, on Wednesday, Parker Boudreaux was present backstage.

According to Fightful Select, Boudreaux attended the event to spend time with family and friends.

Boudreaux has been absent from television for a while, recuperating from an injury. Currently, there are no specific plans for his return to the screen.

It is important to note that although Boudreaux was initially part of The Mogul Embassy group alongside former AEW star Treach, with Swerve Strickland and hip-hop artist Rick Ross, he is no longer officially recognized as a member of the faction. His association with the group has been omitted from the AEW official website for several months now.

