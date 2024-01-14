Tony Khan Ranks Toni Storm Among His All-Time Favourite Wrestlers

Tony Khan, in a recent discussion with Going Ringside, expressed high regard for AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm, ranking her among his top favorite wrestlers. Khan highlighted Storm's unique character and her rise to prominence in the wrestling world.

“‘Timeless’ Toni Storm is really an amazing character,” Khan stated (as reported by Wrestling Inc). “She’s unpredictable. She’s become one of the all-time personal favorites for me in terms of a pro wrestler and in terms of a character.”

Khan further elaborated on Storm's distinct persona, likening her to a classic film star. “What a great star ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm is, who is effectively a silent film star from maybe the 1930s as opposed to now. Really throwing back to nearly a hundred years ago a different era. Her character is inspired by some of the real starlets and people who played even these really iconic, and in some cases, even aging movie stars like Gloria Swanson in ‘Sunset Boulevard’ or Bette Davis in ‘All About Eve’. And these are the roles that really embody ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm but so much more.”

Storm's journey to the top was marked by her victory over Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s World Championship at AEW Full Gear in November.