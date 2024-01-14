NJPW Battle in the Valley Results (1/13/2024)

Pre-Show:

* Matt Vandagriff vs. Goldy

Goldy takes control of the match early. Every comeback Vandagriff tries gets foiled by Goldy.

Vandagriff is finally able to grab some momentum and hits a 450 splash for the three count to pick up the victory.

Result: Matt Vandagriff defeated Goldy via pinfall.

* Stephanie Vaquer vs. Viva Van

There is some back-and-forth action in the early going, with Vaquer getting the better of the exchange. Vaquer has now taken control of the action.

Van makes a comeback and hits a cross body from the top rope that gets reversed by Vaquer. Vaquer now has a cross face, but Van makes it to the ropes.

After some back-and-forth, Vaquer hits a double underhook neckbreaker for a three count to pick up the win.

Result: Stephanie Vaquer defeated Viva Van via pinfall.

Main Card:

* Shota Umino, Fred Rosser & Jacob Fatu vs Team Filthy (Tom lawlor, Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson)

The match starts off with Rosser and Lawlor. Team Filthy takes control of the action.

Rosser finally makes the tag to Fatu who hit suicide dives and a flip over the top rope before making the tag to Umino.

Team Filthy dropped Umino with a triple powerbomb, but Rosser and Fatu make the save. The ring is cleared leaving Isaacs and Umino alone in the ring.

After some back-and-forth, Umino lands a Deathrider and pins Isaacs to pick up the win.

Result: Shota Umino, Fred Rosser & Jacob Fatu defeated Team Filthy (Tom lawlor, Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson), Umino pinned Isaacs.

After the match, Team Filthy starts arguing. Lawlor ignores his teammates, pushing them to the side to shake Rosser’s hand.

As Umino leaves the ring, someone jumped the barricade and attacked him. The person revealed himself and it was Jack Perry. Perry beat down Umino and then pulled out an AEW contract, which he ripped in half. He then put on an armband that said “SCAPEGOAT”.

* Mascara Dorada & Volador Jr vs Rocky Romero & Soberano Jr

Rocky and Soberano opened the match. Mascara Dorada & Volador Jr hit a duel suicide dive on Rocky Romero & Soberano Jr outside the ring.

Later in the match, a back-to-belly piledriver from Rocky led to a double tag. Dorada and Soberano went back-and-forth. Soberano tagged out to Rocky. Rocky gained control in the ring, but Dorada quietly tagged out. Dorada took out Soberano with a dive to the floor, freup Volador to drop Rocky with a destroyer and win a match.

Result: Mascara Dorada & Volador Jr. defeated Rocky Romero & Soberano Jr, Volador pinned Romero.

* TJP vs David Finlay

TJP took control early hitting Finlay with a dive to the floor. Finlay came back with a suplex onto the entrance ramp. As the match remained outside, TJP slammed Finlay into the ring post

Now back in the ring, both competitors have their moments in the match. Finlay hits TJP with a backbreaker to now take control of the match. After a near fall on Finlay, Finlay grabbed his shillelagh. The referee took the weapon, which distracted Finlay for TJP to spray him with his mist and a knee for a near fall.

In the match’s closing moments, Finlay hit a fireman’s carry into knee strike to win the match and pick up the victory.

Result: David Finlay defeated TJP via pinfall.

* NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship Match: Guerrillas of Destiny (El Phantasmo & Hikuleo) (c) vs BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Alex Coughlin & Clark Connors)

The War Dogs started the match quickly by rushing the champions. This control was short-lived, however.

Later in the match El Phantasmo took out both War Dogs with a bunch of different moves and offense, which opened the door for Hikuleo to recover.

In the closing stages on the match, a chokeslam was completed on Coughlin leaving him laid out in the ring. The champions were able to close with their tandem Thunder Kiss ’86.

Result: Guerrillas of Destiny (El Phantasmo & Hikuleo) (c) defeated BULLET CLUB War Dogs (Alex Coughlin & Clark Connors) to retain championships.

* STRONG Women’s Championship Match: Giulia (c) vs Trish Adora

Adora took control of the action early hitting two backbreakers and a suplex for a two-count. Giulia makes a comeback taking down Adora with an STF.

Later in the match on the outside, Adora hits a powerslam on the floor. Back in the ring Adora hits a knee strike to land a near fall for Giulia.

Ultimately, Giulia hits a Northern Lights bomb on Adora to keep her down for the three-count to retain her championship.

Result: Giulia defeated Trish Adora via pinfall to retain her championship.

A video played with Mustafa Ali calling out Hiromu Takahashi for Windy City Riot on April 12th.

* Matt Riddle & Jeff Cob vs TMDK (Bad Dude Tito & Zack Sabre Jr.)

An old teammate of Riddle was introduced before the match, it was Jeff Cobb.

Riddle and ZSJ opened the match with a quick exchange before tagging out to Cobb and Tito. Tito and Cobb traded strikes on each other. Cobb got the better of the exchange and tagged back to Riddle.

ZSJ enters the ring and took Riddle to the mat and began working over Riddle’s legs and toes. ZSJ and Tito took control of the ring.

In the closing moments of the match, a there was a strike exchange between ZSJ and Riddle. After everything was said and done, Riddle was able to close out the match with a driver to pick up three count.

Result: Matt Riddle & Jeff Cobb vs TMDK (Bad Dude Tito & Zack Sabre Jr.)

* AEW Continental Crown Match: Eddie Kingston (c) vs Gabe Kidd

Kidd attacks Kingston on the outside before the match begins. The two competitors went back and forth before Kidd took control. He rolled Kingston inside the ring to official begin the match.

Now in the ring, both take turns hitting each other with slaps. Kingston got the better of the exchange and took control of the match briefly

Kingston hits a suplex and back fist on Kidd for a near fall. The crowd is behind Kingston cheered,” Eddie.” After a few near falls by both, Kingston hit Kidd with another back fist, sending Kidd to the outside.

Now with the fight outside, Kingston continues to attack Kidd. The ref lost control of the match and called for the bell.

Result: Eddie Kingston (c) vs Gabe Kidd battled to a no contest.



* No DQ Match: Shingo Takagi vs Jon Moxley

Moxley hits Takagi with a Death Driver on a chair to kick up the pinfall and win.

Result: Jon Moxley defeated Shingo Takagi via pinfall.

After the match, Moxley grabs the mic and cuts a promo. He called out IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, Tetsuya Naito, saying “the time has come”.

Once Moxley left the ring, graphics showed Hiromu vs. Ali and Moxley vs. Naito were both set for April 12th at Windy City Riot.

* Will Ospreay vs Kazuchika Okada

Okada needed multiple Rainmakers on Ospreay to pick up the win in the match.

Result: Kazuchika Okada defeated Will Ospreay via pinfall.

After the match, Okada and Ospreay embrace each other. This was short lived as the War Dogs came down and began attacking. They cleared Okada out of the ring and were beating down Ospreay. The United Empire came down to the ring to aid Ospreay, along with Eddie Kingston, which sent the War Dogs retreating.

Ospreay grabs a mic and cuts a promo. He thanked NJPW and Okada. He said he was grateful for the United Empire and was looking forward on getting to know the American audience. He then promoted his final match in Osaka in February as we go off the air.