WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

Another Challenge Issued and Match Made For Windy City Riot

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Jan 14, 2024

Another Challenge Issued and Match Made For Windy City Riot

Jon Moxley calls out Tetsuya Naito.

Jon Moxley didn't mince words at NJPW Battle in the Valley, saying the one name on his mind in 2024 is reigning IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Tetsuya Naito.

Moxley made the call out after winning a No DQ match against Los Ingobernables de Japon member Shingo Takagi.

Shortly after Moxley made the challenge, the bout between him and Naito was made official for NJPW Windy City Riot on April 12.

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #aew #njpw #windycityriot

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85679/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π