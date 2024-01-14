Another Challenge Issued and Match Made For Windy City Riot

Jon Moxley calls out Tetsuya Naito.
Jon Moxley didn't mince words at NJPW Battle in the Valley, saying the one name on his mind in 2024 is reigning IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Tetsuya Naito.
Moxley made the call out after winning a No DQ match against Los Ingobernables de Japon member Shingo Takagi.
Shortly after Moxley made the challenge, the bout between him and Naito was made official for NJPW Windy City Riot on April 12.
OFFICIAL— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 14, 2024
April 12 Windy City Riot Wintrust Arena Chicago
TETSUYA NAITO vs JON MOXLEY
Tickets: https://t.co/UuTuvLOJmn#njriot pic.twitter.com/q4VASw0M5t
Follow us on X @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram & THREADS
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com