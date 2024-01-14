Another Challenge Issued and Match Made For Windy City Riot

Jon Moxley calls out Tetsuya Naito.

Jon Moxley didn't mince words at NJPW Battle in the Valley, saying the one name on his mind in 2024 is reigning IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Tetsuya Naito.

Moxley made the call out after winning a No DQ match against Los Ingobernables de Japon member Shingo Takagi.

Shortly after Moxley made the challenge, the bout between him and Naito was made official for NJPW Windy City Riot on April 12.