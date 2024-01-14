TNA Hard To Kill Results (1/13/2024)

TNA Hard To Kill

January 13, 2024

Las Vegas, NV

Palms Casino Resort

We are live with TNA Hard To Kill coverage/results. We will update every few minutes. Results will be posted immediately after each match. This is the first live show since the TNA rebrand was announced in October.

TNA Hard To Kill Countdown show

Rich Swann vs. Steve Maclin

Maclin defeated Swann in a good opener. This is the first match of the new TNA era

AJ Francis (Top Dolla) appeared in the ring with DJ Whoo Kid. He ripped on the fans and talked about making a million dollars before he turned 25. Francis told the production team to play his music video because he bought time but it was interrupted by Joe Hendry. Hendry played a parody video mocking Francis to the words "I'm the Cheez It champion, the best they ever had." Francis and DJ Whoo Kid attacked Hendry

Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers (with Alisha Edwards) vs. Eric Young and Frankie Kazarian

The System won the match after Edwards hit the Boston Knee Party on Kazarian. Myers got the pin to win the match for his team.

TNA Digital Media Championship - No DQ match

Tommy Dreamer (c) vs. Crazzy Steve

Tons of weapons used, Late in the match, Steve stuffed a bunch of forks in Dreamer's shirt as Dreamer was tied up in the corner of the ring. Steve stomped Dreamer's chest with the forks in them. He poured more forks over Dreamer's body and hit a running cannonball on Dreamer in the corner. Steve won the title after hitting his Belladonna's Kiss finisher.

TNA Hard To Kill Main Card

They showed an excellent video package to start the show. The wrestlers were lined up on the stage and Eric Young cut a passionate promo talking about the rebirth of TNA and this is the last time that they will get stepped on because they are Hard To Kill.

Ultimate X match to determine number 1 contender for Knockouts World Championship

Gisele Shaw vs. Xia Brookside vs. Jody Threat vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Alisha Edwards vs. Dani Luna

This was fast paced. They did spots off the steel structure around the ring. Alicia Edwards was the first to climb the steel cables but she was unable to grab the X. Jody Threat tried to climb across the cables but she was speared off of them by Gisele Shaw. Luna, Steelz and Shaw all scaled the cables at the same time. Shaw grabbed the X as the other women fell off.

AJ Francis and DJ Whoo Kid backstage segment talking about their attack on Joe Hendry during the pre-show.

Dirty Dango (with Alpha Bravo and Oleg Prudius) vs. PCO

PCO got a big entrance. He was wheeled out on a gurney by people dressed up in doctor's outfits. They cut open the blankets covering him and he popped up and walked to the ring. Within the first minute, PCO took out Dango with a dive through the ropes to the ringside area. Tom Hannifan noted that tonight's show had the highest attendance for a TNA event in 8 years. Alpha Bravo interfered and caused the DQ less than 2 minutes into the match. Dango and Bravo continued the attack and Prudius was about to join them until Rhino went out to make the save. Santino Marella walked out and announced that this is going to become a three vs. three match with Jake Something added to the match.

Dirty Dango, Alpha Bravo and Oleg Prudius vs. PCO, Rhino and Jake Something

PCO did a PCO sault (moonsault) off the top rope and onto the heels who were lined up outside of the ring. Late in the match, Bravo took a spear from Rhino after Dango moved out of the way. PCO won the match for his team with the pin after hitting the PCO sault on Bravo.

TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship

MK Ultra (Masha Slamovich & Killer Kelly) vs. Rosemary and Havok

This was an unannounced match. Several near falls but Havok won the match and the titles for her team with the sitdown powerbomb on Masha.

Scott D'Amore introduced Dorian Roldan Pena to talk about TNA's collaboration with AAA. They showed a video package highlighting the partnership. Dorian spoke in Spanish and English. He thanked TNA for being an incredible partner. D'Amore talked about putting politics aside and putting the fans first so the best wrestlers can compete against each other.

TNA X-Division Championship

Chris Sabin (c) vs. El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Kushida

This match was nuts. A few minutes into the match, Sabin was laid out on the ramp and Vikingo did a step over (from the bottom ropes) into a 450 splash onto Sabin, who was still out on the ramp. Kushida got the hoverboard lock onto Vikingo on the ropes and did an arm drag off the top while still holding onto the hoverboard lock. Sabin and Vikingo traded chops and forearms, the fight continued onto the rampway and Sabin hit a sick looking Canadian Destroyer on Vikingo from the ropes onto the rampway. Sabin hit a top rope German suplex and cradle shock on Kushida to get the pin and to retain his title.

Josh Alexander vs. Alex Hammerstone

Alexander worked over the left leg and dominated the first few minutes of the match until Hammerstone came back with an overhead belly to belly suplex. Alexander turned things around by dropping off the ring apron and driving Hammerstone's back on it. Back in the ring, Hammerstone no sold kicks to the face from Alexander and he hit a Uranage slam. Hammerstone followed up with several clotheslines in the corner of the ring. Alexander turned it around with an ankle lock that was broken up when Hammerstone got to the bottom rope. Hammerstone went for a running kick but his leg gave out. However, he hit the Nightmare pendulum but the knee damage left him unable to make the pin on Alexander. Hammerstone followed up with a Death Valley Driver onto the apron. Hammerstone hit a series of moves including a German suplex and sitdown powerbomb. Alexander kicked out of the pin attempt. Alexander fought back with a forearm shot to the face and neck and a German suplex. Alexander hit the C4 spike piledriver to win the match.

TNA World Tag Team Championship - Four-way match

ABC (Chris Bey and Ace Austin) (c) vs. The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel) vs. Speedball Mountain (Mike Bailey and Trent Seven) vs. Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson and James Drake)

This was another crazy faced paced match. During the final minutes of the match, Bailey and a poison rana on Drake. Laredo Kid hit a 450 on the outside. The Rascalz hit a double stomp on Drake but the pin was broken up. ABC and The Rascalz punched eache other but ABC got the better of them with kicks, the art of finesse and the fold finisher to win the match and retain their titles. Chris Bey got the pin on Trey Miguel.

Dana Brooke made her debut. She sat at ringside for the next match. Her new name is Ash by Elegance.

TNA Knockouts Championship

Trinity (c) vs. Jordynne Grace

Grace dominated the early part of the match. Trinity slowly chipped away and fought back. She locked in a body lock submission and Grace broke free with a German suplex. Grace won the title after hitting the Juggernaut driver.

TNA World Championship

Alex Shelley (c) vs. Moose

They kept it at a slow pace in the first couple of minutes with Shelley locking an armbar and Moose breaking free and hitting a great looking dropkick. Moose continued to dominate the match for the next several minutes. Shelley tried to battle back with punches but Moose cut him off and hit a Uranage slam. Shelley tried to go for Moose's injured left arm but Moose hit a pump kick, Shelley countered with a spiked DDT as fans started chanting "TNA." Shelley tried a move off the ring apron but Moose pulled him off. Moose tried a clothesline but Shelley countered and shoved him into the ring post and then hit the shell shock on the floor. Moose barely got in the ring before the 10 count. Moose was driven face first into the middle turnbuckle. Shelley went for the pin but Moose kicked out. A forearm blast by Shelley, followed by two pin attempts and the Border City stretch submission. Moose broke free and hit a powerbomb. Pin attempt by Moose but Shelley kicked out. Shelley came back with the Sliced Bread but Moose kicked out. D'Angelo Williams, Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers went to ringside but Chris Sabin and Kushida came out to fight them off. Williams stayed at ringside. Shelley slipped out of a powerbomb attempt on the ramp. He grabbed Moose's arm and drove it down into the ramp. Shelley kicked Moose in the ribs, followed by slaps to the chest. Moose hit his own chops on Shelley's chest and back. Moose hit a nasty headbutt to the jaw but Shelley power up and hit a clothesline as Moose was coming off the ropes. Shelly tried the Shell Shock but Moose hit the spear to win the title. After the match, Nic Nemeth showed up and he attacked Moose and then ran off so he could celebrate in the crowd. He ripped off his shirt to reveal a TNA shirt underneath as they went off the air.