Another Former WWE Talent Makes Their Mark In NJPW

At Wrestle Kingdom earlier this month, Nic Nameth (Dolph Ziggler in WWE) made his presence known on camera and got involved with NJPW Global Champion David Finley, but he is now not the only former WWE talent to target a NJPW star

Tonight at NJPE Battle in the Valley, Mustafa Ali appeared to challenge Hiromu Takahashi for Windy City Riot on April 12th, 2024.