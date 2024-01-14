AEW Battle Of The Belts IX (1/13/2024)

Featured below are complete AEW Battle Of The Belts IX results from Saturday, January 13, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone and our live coverage partner (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 10-11pm EST. on TNT.

AEW BATTLE OF THE BELTS IX RESULTS (1/13/2024)

The ninth installment in the AEW Battle of the Belts event chronology gets started off with a bang, as we cut backstage and immediately see the start of our first match of the evening.

AEW World Tag-Team Title Street Fight

Ricky Starks & Big Bill (C) vs. Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara

We see the AEW World Tag-Team Champions Ricky Starks and Big Bill beating down Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara in the backstage area. The fight spills out to the outside area where the match is officially started.

The Street Fight for the AEW World Tag-Team titles sees some brutal early action, including Sammy Guevara getting some revenge on Ricky Starks by hitting him with a golf cart the same way Guevara was victim of years ago.

As the violent spectacle that is hard to keep up with continues, we see Chris Jericho and Big Bill fighting out in the parking lot. A big brick is pulled out of a bag by Bill. He goes to throw it in Jericho's face but Jericho moves and it goes through a car window.

Now we see Jericho fight back and connect with a suplex on Bill through the windshield and onto the hood of a car. After that we see Rhett Titus of all people confront Jericho, but Jericho takes him out with a Judas Effect. He mixes it up with Starks now, who uses a plunger on Jericho's face.

Jericho beats Starks up some more as they fight back into the building. They stop near a xerox machine where Jericho slams Starks' face into it and scans it. The smooshed photo of Starks' face comes out and Jericho holds it up for the camera. He grabs a traffic cone and beats Starks up with it.

We cut over to Guevara who is choking Big Bill with something backstage in the Chartway Arena. Starks beats up Jericho with trays of food and Big Bill stomps out Guevara near the bathrooms as we head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return, we see some more goofy comedy spots with mustard before some interference leads to the finish. With tables set up down below, Konosuke Takeshita attacks Chris Jericho, leading to Big Bill putting him through the tables off the stage.

In the arena, we see Sammy Guevara knock down and lay out Ricky Starks. He climbs all the way to the top of the big screen near the entrance area and does the "I'm crazy" hand gesture before he flips off.

As he is coming way, way, way down, Powerhouse Hobbs quickly pulls Starks out of the way and Guevara crashes down. Starks covers him for the win. After this wild match wraps up, we head into another commercial break.

Winners and STILL AEW World Tag-Team Champions: Ricky Starks & Big Bill

TBS Women's Championship

Julia Hart (C) vs. Anna Jay

When we return from the break, the Serena Deeb vignette airs again to continue to promote her upcoming in-ring return in AEW. After that, the commentators talk us through some of the key highlights of the wild Street Fight opener for the AEW World Tag-Team Championships.

Now we gear up for our second of three title bouts scheduled for tonight's show, as the theme for Anna Jay hits. Out comes the master of the "Queenslayer" as we see highlights of her big win on AEW Dynamite last week to earn her title opportunity tonight.

The lights go out in the building and when they come back on, the theme for The House of Black's own Julia Hart hits. Out comes the TBS Women's Champion for the latest defense of her title. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one.

Early on we see Hart doing well, however Anna Jay begins taking over while selling her heavily taped up shoulder. We head into a mid-match commercial break as our second title tilt of the evening continues here at AEW Battle of the Belts IX.

As we settle back in from the mid-match advertising time out, we see Jay still in control of the action. She looks for the Queenslayer but can't get it due to her arm. Moments later Hart takes over and ultimately wraps this one up after hitting her finisher for the win to retain her TBS Women's Championship.

Afterwards, we head backstage and see Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal still bickering. Karen Jarrett and Sonjay Dutt do most of the talking, arguing with each other. Satnam Singh walks in and accidentally squirts food in Lethal's face. Once this wraps up, we head to another break.

Winner and STILL TBS Women's Champion: Julia Hart

AEW International Championship

Orange Cassidy (C) vs. Preston Vance

It's main event time!

When we return from the break, the theme for Orange Cassidy hits and out comes the "Freshly Squeezed" one with his AEW International Championship in his back pack as always. He settles in the ring and his theme music dies down.

The theme for his opponent hits and out comes Preston Vance for his big title opportunity. He settles in the ring and his music dies down. Before the match begins, however, The Undisputed Kingdom theme hits and out comes Roderick Strong, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett with chairs in-hand.

They take a seat at ringside to get an up-close and personal look at this one. The commentators remind us of the interaction between Preston Vance and The Undisputed Kingdom earlier in the night.

The bell sounds and immediately we see Vance connect with a discus lariat that turns Cassidy inside-out and sends him flying out to the floor. Vance heads out after him and brings him into the ring, where he walks into an Orange Punch from the "Freshly Squeezed" one.

Vance avoids being put away and fights back into the offensive lead. He pummels Cassidy and sends him crashing and burning out to the floor at ringside right in front of The Undisputed Kingdom trio. Back in the ring, Vance hits a delayed suplex for a two count.

We head to a mid-match break on that note. When we return, we see some more back-and-forth action until it looks like Vance is about to pull off the upset for a title change to end the show, when out of nowhere, Cassidy ends up pulling it off. The Undisputed Kingdom get involved after the match, but Cassidy stands tall to end the show. Thanks for joining us!

Winner and STILL AEW International Champion: Orange Cassidy