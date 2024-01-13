Featured below are complete AEW Collision results from Saturday, January 13, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone and our live coverage reporter (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on TNT.

AEW COLLISION RESULTS (1/13/2024)

The Elton John-led "Saturday Night's Alright For Fightin'" theme and opening video plays without any pre-show talking heads promos like usual. We shoot into the Chartway Arena as fireworks explode and the fans go nuts as Tony Schiavone welcomes us to the show.

Adam Copeland vs. Lee Moriarty

We hear the familiar sounds of Adam Copeland's theme and he makes his way down to the ring for his latest "Open Challenge" to kick things off on this week's show. He settles in the ring and gets on the mic to address the Norfolk crowd. He says it's time for the Cope-Open.

Copeland says he's in his gear and is ready to see who it's going to be this week. Out comes Lee Moriarty with his entrance mask on and Shane Taylor singing his praises as the two head down to the ring. Moriarty gets in the ring and says Tiger Style Lee Moriarty is gonna make Copeland tap out in the middle of his ring.

Adam Copeland mocks his name and says if he can't back up his talk, he's gonna get the hell beaten out of him. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our first match of the evening. Copeland starts off strong but Moriarty begins to take over as we head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see the two returning to the ring after Moriarty worked Copeland over on the floor at ringside. Back in the ring, Moriarty catches Copeland in the Border City Stretch submission. Copeland hangs in there for a while but eventually makes it to the ropes to free himself from the dangerous submission.

Moriarty continues to work over the arm of Copeland as the fans boo. He heads to the top-rope but Copeland trips him up and starts to fight back into competitive form. Copeland hits an Avalanche Fall-Away Slam off the top-rope for a close near fall. Shane Taylor distracts Copeland from ringside and Moriarty takes back over.

As soon as Copeland gets Moriarty down in the ring, he heads out to deal with Taylor, knocking him down for a big pop. Moriarty hits a dive onto Copeland while he's distracted. Back in the ring, he gets Copeland in the Border City Stretch again, but this time Copeland quickly escapes. Moments later, he pounds Moriarty down and finishes him off for the win.

Winner: Adam Copeland

FTR, Daniel Garcia & Le Sex Gods Backstage

We shoot backstage to a special interview from FTR and Daniel Garcia. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler talk about their history with The House of Black and how things have gotten personal. They talk about if they can trust Daniel Garcia as their partner tonight. Garcia then talks about how he's ready to do big things. We head to a commercial break.

When we return, Lexy Nair is backstage with Le Sex Gods, Sammy Guevara and Chris Jericho. The two talk about their scheduled Street Fight for the AEW World Tag-Team Championships at tonight's AEW Battle Of The Belts IX immediately following AEW Collision.

ROH Six-Man Tag-Team Championships

Brian Cage & The Gates Of Agony (C) vs. Lance Archer & The Righteous

Back inside the arena, the theme for Lance Archer hits and out comes "The Murderhawk Monster" accompanied by wrestling legend Jake "The Snake" Roberts for our second match of the evening. He settles inside the ring and his music dies down. The Righteous' theme hits and out they come.

Now the theme for their opponents hits and out comes The Mogul Embassy trio of "The Machine" Brian Cage and The Gates of Agony accompanied by Prince Nana. They head to the ring for the latest defense of their ROH Six-Man Tag-Team Championships. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. We see the champs start off strong, with Brian Cage manhandling everyone.

We head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see everyone hit the ring for big high spots. Dutch hits a big Bossman Slam for a near fall and then a huge flipping splash onto a pile of bodies on the floor. Jake "The Snake" Roberts connects with a DDT for a loud "You still got it!" chant. In the end, Bishop Kaun hits his finisher for the win as Cage is choking Archer out at ringside.

After the match, Prince Nana gets on the mic and challenges Jay White and The Gunns of Bullet Club Gold to a match against the ROH Six-Man Tag-Team Champions Brian Cage and The Gates of Agony.

Winners and STILL ROH Six-Man Tag-Team Champions: Brian Cage & The Gates Of Agony

Dustin Rhodes vs. Willie Mack

After the post-match promo from Prince Nana, we shoot backstage to Lexy Nair interviewing Preston Vance about his scheduled AEW International Championship against Orange Cassidy at AEW Battle Of The Belts IX tonight. Up walks Roderick Strong yelling "PRESTON!" He wishes him luck in his title opportunity tonight. Vance takes offense to this and says he'll beat his ass too next week.

When then head back inside the arena where the theme for Dustin Rhodes hits and out comes "The Natural" to a big pop. He settles inside the squared circle for our next match of the evening. Already in the ring is Rhodes' opponent, Willie Mack.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. Mack puts up a good fight, but ends up losing in a relatively quick bout after "The Natural" hits Cross-Rhodes and then his own finisher for the pin fall victory.

Once the match wraps up, Dustin helps Mack up and shows him respect. We cut to Bullet Club Gold backstage. Jay White and The Gunns respond to Prince Nana, accepting his challenge for a match on Dynamite next week against Brian Cage and The Gates of Agony. We see HOOK walking backstage and head to another break.

Winner: Dustin Rhodes

Christian Cage Confronts Dustin Rhodes

Renee Paquette is with Dustin Rhodes when we return. He talks about his win and is then confronted by Christian Cage and his family. Cage takes shots at Rhodes and then gets personal and brings up his father, the late Dusty Rhodes.

He says he was a legend but he's never heard that word used for Dustin. Dustin tells him to get his balls ready because he's gonna tap dance all over his ass.

Hangman Page vs. JD Drake

Back inside the arena, we hear the familiar sounds of the entrance theme for Hangman Page. Out he comes for his Collision in-ring debut here on this week's show in Norfolk. The fans pop big for him coming out. He settles in the ring where his opponent, JD Drake, is already waiting for him.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. As the two get after it and Page settles into an early offensive lead, Tony Schiavone announces on commentary that HOOK is looking to wrestle tonight just days before his big title opportunity against Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship on next week's Dynamite.

After some more back-and-forth action in the early goings, we head into a mid-match commercial break as the bout continues. When we return, we see JD Drake hitting some big offensive high spots, including an awesome top-rope moonsault. However he takes out an interfering Anthony Henry on the floor and seconds later hits his Buckshot Lariat finisher for the win.

Winner: Hangman Page

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Red Velvet

After the Page-Drake bout wraps up, we head to another break. When we return, the theme for Deonna Purrazzo hits and out comes "The Virtuosa" with a special grand ring entrance. She settles in the ring as the commentary team sings her praises in strong fashion.

The theme for Red Velvet hits next and out she comes to make her Collision in-ring debut as well. Velvet heads to the ring coming "Straight Outta Your Momma's Kitchen" as always. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one.

Velvet starts off strong, landing some big kicks and acting arrogant. Purrazzo starts to string together some slick offensive sequences into a wide array of submission attempts. In the end, she picks up the win with her finisher in an impressive debut outing. After the match, we head to another break.

Winner: Deonna Purrazzo

HOOK vs. Kevin Matthews

When we return from the break, the HOOK bat-symbol is flashed onto the roof of the Chartway Arena in Norfolk and out comes the FTW Champion for a tune-up bout ahead of his AEW World Championship opportunity against Samoa Joe on next week's Dynamite.

Already in the ring is his opponent for tonight, Kevin Matthews or KD Matthews. As soon as the bell sounds, HOOK rushes across the ring and starts rag-dolling Matthews with various suplexes before very quickly slapping on his Red Rum submission for the very quick win.

Winner: HOOK

FTR & Daniel Garcia vs. The House Of Black

It's main event time!

The three-man team of FTR and Daniel Garcia make their way down to the ring, as do the three-man House of Black squad of Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews and Brody King. After all six-men settle in the ring, the bell sounds and off we go.

As always when Garcia is in action, we hear "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard on special guest commentary singing his praises. The House of Black start off strong, however Garcia helps FTR take over.

The three-man baby face team do Malakai's cross-legged sit pose to stand tall in the ring as we head to a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see Harwood and Wheeler working Brody over in two-on-one fashion, but still having trouble knocking him off his feet.

Eventually they do and then Harwood goes to work on Brody with chops and strikes as he's on his knees. Brody gets back up moments later and plants Harwood into the mat with a seated choke slam for a close near fall attempt.

This leads to a prolonged beatdown of Harwood, which continues through another mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see Matthews nearly finish off Harwood, but after he kicks out, he hits a desperation DDT to buy himself enough time to make the much-needed tag.

In comes Daniel Garcia for his team, as Malakai comes in for The House of Black. Garcia takes the hot tag and fires up, blasting Malakai and Matthews over-and-over again with repeated shots by himself. He knocks Malakai and Matthews out to the floor and turns around to see Brody waiting for him.

Brody goes to do his hanging choke over the ropes on Garcia, but he avoids it. Malakai takes back over as the legal man, but Garcia fights back and connects with a vicious brainbuster for a close pin attempt. Garcia and FTR hit a triple-team pile driver in a wild spot.

Seconds later everyone ends up down and out with the fans loudly chanting "AEW! AEW!" as the commentators sing the praises of what is turning into an instant classic main event here on AEW Collision. Fans chant "This is Awesome!" as they finally start to get back to their feet.

Three of the four corners of the ring see House of Black looking for super-plexes, however FTR and Garcia fight back and knock them all down. Garcia has Malakai on his shoulders and Harwood comes off the top-rope with a bulldog on Malakai off Garcia's shoulders in a tip of the cap to the Steiner Bros for a close pin attempt.

The House of Black end up fighting back into the offensive lead and they pick up the win. After the match, they continue the attack by snatching Matt Menard up from commentary and beat him down. FTR and Daniel Garcia fight back and take over to end the show standing tall. That's how this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winners: The House Of Black