Darby Allin "Messed Up" Following High-Risk Maneuver on AEW Dynamite

In the recent episode of AEW Dynamite: Homecoming at Daily’s Place, the duo of Darby Allin and Sting achieved a significant win against Konosuke Takeshita and Powerhouse Hobbs, representing the Don Callis Family. The match was marked by high-impact moments and perilous maneuvers, including Sting executing a Scorpion Death Drop from a considerable height, landing through a table onto the solid ground.

A particularly alarming moment occurred when Darby Allin was caught in a high-flying throw by Hobbs and Takeshita. This move resulted in Allin being hurled across the ring, leading to a harsh impact where his head and neck snapped against the ropes. Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline shared on the F4WOnline board that this incident had notably affected Allin, stating, “Actually, I was told the neck bump into the ropes really messed Darby up in that match.”