Matt Hardy Teases New Direction for The Hardys in 2024

In a recent episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, AEW star Matt Hardy opened up about the evolving direction of The Hardys in 2024. The tag team, comprising Matt and his brother Jeff, has been a prominent feature on Rampage since Jeff's return from suspension last year.

Matt Hardy revealed, “We’re obviously heading in a new direction.” He expressed excitement over the audience's reaction to a recent photo he shared with Jeff and The Bucks of Youth, hinting at upcoming developments. “I am looking for reactions and Jeff is looking for reactions,” Matt stated, indicating a strategic approach to their evolving storyline.

The AEW star also teased an upcoming segment on the January 12th ep

isode of Rampage, involving Mark Briscoe. “It’s going to be a great segment with us and Mark Briscoe, and I think we might do some more business with Mark Briscoe,” Matt said, acknowledging the mutual respect between the teams. He hinted at a fresh narrative for Jeff, suggesting it would be an area Jeff has never explored before.

Matt also touched on the impact The Hardys have had on their fans. “Every time we do a ComiCon, anytime we do any public signing, we sign for seven hours. Every three or four people that come through, someone is gonna say, ‘You are my childhood. Oh my God, thank you for making my childhood great. You are living legends and you’re still killing it.’” This fan admiration is a driving force behind their new direction.

Furthermore, Matt discussed the dynamic between the team and their fans, especially those who are deeply invested in wrestling. He mentioned how they plan to engage even the most knowledgeable fans, saying, “The best thing is, when the die-hard fans... react to stuff and also it gets underneath their skin, that still lets you know you can still do your job, you can play a role, and you can still even get the smartest of the smart fans.”

Concluding, Matt Hardy playfully referred to their new approach as “the Big Headed Hardys,” a nod to their evolving in-ring personas and storyline direction.