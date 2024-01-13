WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Maven Expresses Interest in WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Comeback

Former WWE star Maven Huffman recently expressed his enthusiasm about potentially participating in the Royal Rumble match again, although he has not yet received an invitation from WWE.

During his appearance on the “Cafe de Rene” podcast, Maven discussed the prospect of rejoining the Royal Rumble fray. He mentioned,

”If it’s happening, I haven’t got the call yet. I know people would like me, ‘It’d be a great spot.’ I haven’t got the call yet, I haven’t heard anything.”

Maven is best remembered for his remarkable moment in the 2002 Royal Rumble, where he eliminated The Undertaker. This led to a memorable sequence where The Undertaker retaliated by attacking Maven throughout the venue.

In the subsequent Royal Rumble in 2003, Maven attempted to repeat his feat by dropkicking The Undertaker, but he was unable to eliminate him and was quickly ousted by the Deadman himself.

Maven's Royal Rumble history is marked by these two appearances, during which he spent a total of 11 minutes and 53 seconds in the ring and secured one elimination.


