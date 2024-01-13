Dax Harwood of FTR Labels Eric Bischoff a “Miserable Podcaster”

FTR members Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler recently spoke with Jeff Snyder, where they weighed in on the ongoing online feud between AEW President Tony Khan and former WCW President Eric Bischoff.

During the interview, Harwood expressed his views on Khan's impact in the wrestling industry. He stated, “I don’t think Tony Khan gets the credit that he deserves because he afforded a lot of people, a lot of jobs, and a lot of income. I mean, even if you look outside of AEW, you got all these old-time, miserable podcasters like Eric Bischoff and some of the others who make a living just by going on their podcasts and burying Tony and AEW when they know that AEW is a place where business is thriving. Where AEW is a place that is helping change professional wrestling for the positive. So not only did Tony give us and hundreds of other people living. He’s afforded a living to some people who otherwise would be sitting miserable, bankrupt in their house.”

Wheeler also shared his thoughts, particularly about Bischoff's attitude towards Khan, saying, “I think he’s really mad that Tony wouldn’t give him a job the few times he was there to collect the paycheck. Here comes bankruptcy number four!”