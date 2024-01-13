Tonight's NJPW Battle in the Valley 2024 Lineup

NJPW's "Battle in the Valley" event is set to take place in San Jose, California, with a scheduled broadcast time of 10 p.m. Eastern on Triller. The event will be prominently featured by a headline match between Kazuchika Okada and Will Ospreay. Additionally, Matt Riddle is expected to make his first appearance in the promotion, partnering with an undisclosed teammate to face Zack Sabre Jr. & Bad Dude Tito from TMDK.

The event will also showcase AEW talents Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston. Below is the complete lineup for the event:

- Main Event: Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay

- No Disqualification Match: Jon Moxley vs. Shingo Takagi

- AEW Continental Crown Match: Eddie Kingston (champion) vs. Gabe Kidd

- Tag Team Match: Matt Riddle & a mystery partner vs. Zack Sabre Jr. & Bad Dude Tito

- NJPW Strong Women's Championship Match: Giulia vs. Trish Adora

- NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship Match: Hikuleo & El Phantasmo vs. Clark Connors & Alex Coughlin

- Singles Match: David Finlay vs. TJP

- Tag Team Match: Volador Jr. & Mascara Dorada vs. Rocky Romero & Soberano Jr.

- Six-Man Tag Team Match: Shota Umino, Fred Rosser & Jacob Fatu vs. Tom Lawor, Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs

- Kickoff Matches: Stephanie Vaquer vs. Viva Van Matt Vandagriff vs. Goldy