January 13th AEW Collision to Feature Big Trios Tag Team Match

An exciting new match has been added to the lineup for AEW Collision in Virginia this Saturday.
The event will feature a high-stakes Trios match where The House of Black, comprising Buddy Matthews, Malakai Black, and Brody King, will face off against FTR and Daniel Garcia. This match follows a recent tag team clash between Black and Matthews against FTR on last week's Collision. The updated card for AEW Collision now includes:
- Deonna Purrazzo vs. Red Velvet
- An open challenge by Adam Copeland
- A segment where Adam Page will address the audience
- A Trios match pitting FTR & Daniel Garcia against The House of Black
- Brian Cage & Gates of Agony vs. Lance Archer & The Righteous in a battle for the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles
