WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

   

 

January 13th AEW Collision to Feature Big Trios Tag Team Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 12, 2024

January 13th AEW Collision to Feature Big Trios Tag Team Match

An exciting new match has been added to the lineup for AEW Collision in Virginia this Saturday.

The event will feature a high-stakes Trios match where The House of Black, comprising Buddy Matthews, Malakai Black, and Brody King, will face off against FTR and Daniel Garcia. This match follows a recent tag team clash between Black and Matthews against FTR on last week's Collision. The updated card for AEW Collision now includes:

- Deonna Purrazzo vs. Red Velvet

- An open challenge by Adam Copeland

- A segment where Adam Page will address the audience

- A Trios match pitting FTR & Daniel Garcia against The House of Black

- Brian Cage & Gates of Agony vs. Lance Archer & The Righteous in a battle for the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles

Jim Ross Confirms Tony Khan's Approval for Him and Schiavone to Call Sting's Final Match

On his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross, the WWE Hall of Famer, recently discussed various topics, including the upcoming AEW Revolution event. [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 12, 2024 01:37PM


Tags: #aew #collision

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/85657/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π