Latest News on Alex Hammerstone's TNA Position After Announcing Hard To Kill Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 12, 2024

Alex Hammerstone, the former MLW World Champion, transitioned into free agency as of January 1st. He quickly secured a high-profile bout against Josh Alexander at the upcoming TNA Hard To Kill pay-per-view this Saturday. Recent insights from Fightful Select shed light on Hammerstone's current involvement with TNA.

Per Fightful's report, Hammerstone has not entered into a full-time contract with TNA yet, though discussions between the two parties have taken place. TNA is expected to announce a series of new signings in the coming weeks, which should provide more clarity on Hammerstone's status.

Hammerstone's ascent in MLW was notable, especially during his time with The Dynasty, a group that also featured Richard Holliday and MJF, now a star in AEW.

Source: Fightful Select
