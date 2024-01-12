Latest News on Alex Hammerstone's TNA Position After Announcing Hard To Kill Match

Alex Hammerstone, the former MLW World Champion, transitioned into free agency as of January 1st. He quickly secured a high-profile bout against Josh Alexander at the upcoming TNA Hard To Kill pay-per-view this Saturday. Recent insights from Fightful Select shed light on Hammerstone's current involvement with TNA.

Per Fightful's report, Hammerstone has not entered into a full-time contract with TNA yet, though discussions between the two parties have taken place. TNA is expected to announce a series of new signings in the coming weeks, which should provide more clarity on Hammerstone's status.

Hammerstone's ascent in MLW was notable, especially during his time with The Dynasty, a group that also featured Richard Holliday and MJF, now a star in AEW.