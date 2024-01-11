TNA Wrestling Unveils New Knockouts World Championship Belt

IMPACT Wrestling has officially rebranded itself as TNA Wrestling, harking back to its iconic roots. As part of this transformation, new designs for the legendary TNA championships have been unveiled and presented to their respective titleholders.

Recently, Trinity, a consistent TNA Knockouts Champion, was the recipient of one of these revamped titles. The unveiling ceremony took place during a discussion with Scott D'Amore, and Trinity was taken aback by the presentation of her new TNA Knockouts Championship.

The exciting moment was captured in a video shared on the official TNA Wrestling Twitter page, which you can watch below.

Trinity has held the TNA Knockouts Championship since her victory over Deonna Purrazzo at IMPACT Slammiversary 2023, marking 180 days as the reigning champion. During her impressive reign, she successfully defended the title on four occasions.

The anticipation is now building for Trinity's upcoming title defense against Jordynne Grace, scheduled for the TNA Hard To Kill PPV. Stay tuned for what promises to be an electrifying showdown in the world of TNA Wrestling!