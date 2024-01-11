ROH TV SPOILERS From 1/10/24

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

ROH Conducts Exciting TV Tapings at Dynamite Event in Jacksonville, FL Wednesday night witnessed ROH's thrilling TV tapings during the Dynamite event at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, FL. Catch the excitement on future ROH TV episodes! Here are the exclusive spoilers from PWInsider:

- Top Flight (Darius & Dante Martin) Triumph Over The Butcher & The Blade

- Mark Briscoe Emerges Victorious Against Serpentico

- Diamante Secures Victory Over Dream Girl Ellie

- Kyle Fletcher (c) Retains ROH World Television Championship, Defeating Christopher Daniels

- El Hijo Del Vikingo (c) Successfully Defends AAA Mega Championship, Overcoming Action Andretti