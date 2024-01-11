WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
ROH TV SPOILERS From 1/10/24

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 11, 2024

ROH Conducts Exciting TV Tapings at Dynamite Event in Jacksonville, FL Wednesday night witnessed ROH's thrilling TV tapings during the Dynamite event at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, FL. Catch the excitement on future ROH TV episodes! Here are the exclusive spoilers from PWInsider:

- Top Flight (Darius & Dante Martin) Triumph Over The Butcher & The Blade

- Mark Briscoe Emerges Victorious Against Serpentico

- Diamante Secures Victory Over Dream Girl Ellie

- Kyle Fletcher (c) Retains ROH World Television Championship, Defeating Christopher Daniels

- El Hijo Del Vikingo (c) Successfully Defends AAA Mega Championship, Overcoming Action Andretti

