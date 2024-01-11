WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Deonna Purrazzo to Face Red Velvet and More Set for AEW Collision

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 11, 2024

The inaugural match for the upcoming AEW Collision episode on January 13th has been confirmed.

Deonna Purrazzo, making her Collision debut since her recent signing with AEW, will square off against Red Velvet in a singles showdown. The challenge was thrown down by Velvet during an interview with Renee Paquette. Here's the updated lineup for Collision:

- Deonna Purrazzo vs. Red Velvet

- Adam Copeland's open challenge

- Exclusive insights from Adam Page

- Brian Cage & Gates of Agony vs. Lance Archer & The Righteous for the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 11, 2024 01:28PM


Tags: #aew #collision

