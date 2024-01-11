WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Rampage SPOILERS for 1/12/24

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 11, 2024

AEW taped this Friday’s Rampage episode that will air on TNT after the Dynamite event on Wednesday night from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, FL.

- Eddie Kingston successfully defends AEW Continental Crown against Wheeler Yuta.

- Swerve Strickland secures a victory over Matt Sydal in a high-octane showdown.

- Sonjay Dutt unveils a strategic plan to reignite Jay Lethal's career, as revealed in an intriguing video segment.

- Hikaru Shida triumphs over Queen Aminata in a fierce contest.

- Dark Order, led by John Silver, Alex Reynolds, and Evil Uno with -1, outshines Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, and Jake Hager in a thrilling team battle.

AEW Dynamite: Homecoming Results (1/10/2024)

Featured below are complete AEW Dynamite: Homecoming results from Wednesday, January 10, 2024. The following report was written by Rajah.com [...]

— Patrick A Ganczewski Jan 10, 2024 10:35PM


