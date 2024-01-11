AEW Rampage SPOILERS for 1/12/24

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
AEW taped this Friday’s Rampage episode that will air on TNT after the Dynamite event on Wednesday night from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, FL.
- Eddie Kingston successfully defends AEW Continental Crown against Wheeler Yuta.
- Swerve Strickland secures a victory over Matt Sydal in a high-octane showdown.
- Sonjay Dutt unveils a strategic plan to reignite Jay Lethal's career, as revealed in an intriguing video segment.
- Hikaru Shida triumphs over Queen Aminata in a fierce contest.
- Dark Order, led by John Silver, Alex Reynolds, and Evil Uno with -1, outshines Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, and Jake Hager in a thrilling team battle.
